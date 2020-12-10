Isko bares amnesty for delinquent holders of OVRs

Mayor Isko Moreno signs ordinances as Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who presides over the city council that passed them, looks on.(JERRY S. TAN

Mayor Isko Moreno signs ordinances as Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who presides over the city council that passed them, looks on.(JERRY S. TAN

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GOOD news to traffic violators whose licenses have been confiscated by the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB), any commissioned officer authorized by the City of Manila or who are facing cases because of the violations they committed.

Mayor Isko Moreno announced that the city government is granting amnesty to all delinquent holders of ordinance violation receipts (OVRs) or those with accumulated penalties, interests and surcharges.

The amnesty is contained in city ordinance 8699, which Moreno signed after it was passed by the Manila City Council headed by Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna as its presiding officer, majority floor leader Atty. Joel Chua and president pro tempore Jong Isip.

In this light, Moreno directed MTPB Director Dennis Viaje to apprise his personnel in charge of processing OVRs about the said ordinance.

“The accumulated penalties, interests and surcharges of the violation ticket shall be waived. Hence, the holders of OVRs shall pay only the original amount of violation. Payments made under the amnesty shall be unconditional. Thus, payments under protest shall not be allowed,” Moreno said.

Moreno said the amnesty may be availed of within 90 days from the effectivity of the ordinance and ‘thereafter, no further amnesty shall be granted and the accumulated penalties will be paid in accordance with the original computation of the penalties, interests and surcharges’.

Even holders of OVRs with pending cases relative to their traffic violation are also eligible to avail of the amnesty.

“Those who avail of the amnesty shall be exempt from criminal, civil and administrative liability arising from violation of traffic rules and regulations under Ordinance No. 8092 or the Manila Traffic Code, without prejudice to the prosecution of other violations under existing laws and ordinances, rules and regulations,” Moreno explained.

According to Moreno, the amnesty aims to help motorists during the pandemic. He also called upon them to always follow traffic rules and not to violate regulations ever again.

Almost simultaneously, Moreno also signed a city ordinance increasing the salary grades of nurses employed in the city of Manila, as a befitting tribute to the heroism they have been showing amid the pandemic.

“It is our small way of showing our gratitude to our frontliners who have been risking their own lives and safety just to keep us healthy,” the mayor said.

Covered by the salary increases are nurses serving in the six city-run hospitals and those assigned at the Manila Health Department headed by Dr. Arnold Pangan.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight