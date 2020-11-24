Isko: COVID still here, deadly amid X’mas spirit

Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna along with (right) social welfare chief Re Fugoso and Manila Police District (MPD) chief Gen. Rolly Miranda lead the lighting of the city's Christmas tree at the Bonifacio Shrine. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna along with (right) social welfare chief Re Fugoso and Manila Police District (MPD) chief Gen. Rolly Miranda lead the lighting of the city's Christmas tree at the Bonifacio Shrine. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“WAG kayong excited sa Pasko dahil sigurado ako, ang Pasko darating. Di lang ako sigurado kung makikita mo pa ang Pasko. ‘Wag atat… ‘wag n’yo bibiruin si COVID dahil di siya nagbibiro. Totodasin kayo nyan at lahat ng pagsisisi nasa huli.”

Thus warned Mayor Isko Moreno, as he noted that lately, a lot of Manilans are already showing signs of being lax like engaging in drinking sessions, crowding indoors and outdoors and holding parties left and right, as if COVID-19 is already gone.

“Marami pang Pasko, Bagong Taon at piyestang darating. Bakit ba kayo atat? Bakit ba tayo nagmamadali? Mag-disiplina kayo at pagmalasakitan ang inyong sarili dahil ‘yung kinabukasan ng mga anak natin na pinagsisikapan nating mairaos ang mapapariwara pag nawala tayo sa mundong ibabaw,” Moreno stressed.

The mayor said that discipline and health protocols must be observed everywhere and everytime and the residents must bear in mind that the pandemic is still here, that it is caused by COVID-19 and that COVID remains deadly and continues to claim lives.

“Magdugo na ang tenga ninyo sa kakaulit ko. Pinaaalalahanan ko kayo na may panganib pa,” he added.

According to Moreno, his repeated calls stems from him, continuously hearing sad stories based on real-life experiences of patients who either survived or are still fighting COVID-19.

Moreno advised the residents not to believe stories they hear from their neighbors or rumormongers that COVID is gone or that they could be immune to it.

“Wag maniwala sa kwento ng kapitbahay ninyo na di kayo tatablan ng COVID. Mag-ingat, mag-ingat, mag-ingat. Ang alak ‘wag nyo gawing juice. Para kayong mauubusan ng espiritu. Sigurado ako, mawawala kayo at magiging espiritu na lang kayo,” Moreno said, even as he noted with dismay that some even use wakes as a venue for holding drinking sessions.

The mayor also expressed disappointment over a video that went viral showing crowds in Divisoria disregarding physical distancing.

While he encourages people to shop and dine in Manila to rev up the economy, Moreno said they should avoid overcrowding.

He also called on some church authorities entertaining the idea of holding activities that will cause crowd surges like parades or processions not to push through with it, saying the health of the populace which he is mandated to protect, takes precedence above al other things.