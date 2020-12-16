Isko: Don’t let your guard down vs COVID

Mayor Isko Moreno tells Manilenos not to believe organizers of fiestas who assure they won't get COVID-19. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

“WHEN we say no, it’s a no.”

Thus stressed Mayor Isko Moreno, as he called on Manilans not to get swayed by ‘organizers’ of certain events who give assurances that they will not get infected with COVID-19 if they join.

“Wag kayong maniwala sa mga tolongges na okay na tayo. Maaaring okay sa numero pero meron pang panganib at pangamba. Wag maniwala sa mga organisasyon na nagbibida-bida at isasama pa kayo sa kapahamakan.. sama-sama, dikit-dikit, talsikan ng laway sa bawat mukha nyo. ‘Wag kayo naniniwala dun,” Moreno said.

The mayor appealed to everyone to never take COVID-19 lightly, never let their guards down and to be consistent in observing health protocols and practicing self-discipline.

Moreno also noted how this early, some people have been busy organizing events like fiestas for next month yet.

“Dalawang malaking kapistahan sa Enero pa, pino-problema na natin di pa nga tapos ang Disyembre. Sa mga organizer, ‘wag nyo bibiruin si COVID- 19.. ‘wag na ‘wag dahil ni kami o sinuman dito, walang makapagbibigay ng garantiya na ligtas ang kapwa nating sumasampalataya o nananalig,” he said, stressing that there is a proper time for everything.

“Sa mga organizer, me panahon ang bawat bagay. I hope they’re getting our message. When we say no, it’s no. Patawarin nawa ako ng Diyos pero kaligtasan ninyo ang pangunahing tinutugunan ng polisiyang ito,” Moreno said.

As the city mayor, Moreno added that all he wants is for all Manilans to be happy but he said there is a greater need to pursue the city government’s goal of keeping everyone healthy and safe, specially from the deadly virus.

Moreno also cited that based on latest statistics, Manila still had 352 active cases with five deaths and at least 23,000 recoveries,

The mayor added that everybody still has to be on the lookout for the possible effects to the deadly virus of a cold weather which usually accompanies the holiday season.

“Kaya nakikisuyo ako, ‘wag tayong bibitaw. Kapit lang at ‘wag natin ipariwara ang pinaghirapan na ng ilang buwan. Maraming nawala, umiyak, nalungkot at naghihirap. Tiisin na lang natin ng konti pa, at ang disiplina sa sarili ay patuloy dapat na umiral araw-araw,” he said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight