Isko, Honey light up Taft Ave.

Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila Health Department chief Dr. Poks Pangan open a health clinic in Tondo foreshore a night after lighting up Taft Avenue. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

BELIEVING that darkness is a criminal element’s best ally, Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna the other night led the lighting up of the entire stretch of the southbound lane of Taft Avenue from the Manila City Hall all the way to the Pasay City boundary.

In the same event, Moreno called on the public, specially Manila residents, not to fall prey to those offering purported COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for gargantuan amounts of up to P20,000 or P30,000 each.

Moreno, who was also joined by assistant secretary Letlet Zarcal, city electrician Randy Sadac and city engineer Armand Andres, among others, said the illumination of what used to be a dark road is part of the city government’s efforts to promote road safety specially at night.

The 225 lighting rods that now dot the said lane complements the solar studs on the street, linings and the cameras installed as part of the non-contact apprehension program of the city.

“Para mas panatag ang mga nagmamaneho sa gabi.. me illumination kaya ang mga tolongges di na pwedeng gamitin ang dilim sa paggawa ng krimen. Sa dami ng camera sa Maynila plus may ilaw, panatag ang tao, ligtas ang nagmamaneho lalo mga naka-motor kasi di sila makita sa gabi, madilim. With this illumination, ang benepisyo diretso sa tao, incidental sa nagmamaneho,” Moreno explained.

Moreno said he directed Andres to install 100-watt bulbs of standard lighting only instead of multi-colored, to ensure brightness for better safety.

The mayor assured that the lighting up of certain dark portions of the city will be a continuing project under his administration, specially in areas frequented by people.

He added that by early next year, the stretch of Ronquillo to R. Papa will be lighted up, just like what had been done on Espana Boulevard and Taft Avenue.

Meanwhile, Moreno urged the public to wait for a legitimate anti-coronavirus vaccine that is safe and certified effective by regulatory agencies, particularly the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health (DOH).

“Lahat ng nababalitaan nyo dito, kung meron man na nagbabakuna, eh peke ‘yun. Delikado para sa kalusugan ninyo. Baka imbes na gumaling kayo, bumula ang mga bibig nyo ma-tolongges kayo diyan. Di totoo ‘yan. Intayin po natin ‘yung sertipikado at napatunayan ng mga siyentipiko at ahensiya na ligtas at epektibo na bakuna,” Moreno stressed.

He also vowed that those behind such unauthorized vaccinations will be arrested, charged and jailed should evidence warrant.

Moreno urged the public to wait for the vaccine that will be provided by the national government which will be supplemented by the local government in the case of Manila, saying such will not only be safe but will even be free.

Moreno said that under the Local Government Code, the city government is bound to protect the welfare of its citizens.

