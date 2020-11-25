Isko, Honey open another safe, ‘instagrammable’ public area

Mayor Isko Moreno with (from his right) business permit chief Levi Facundo, city engineer Armand Andres, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and assistant secretary to the mayor Letlet Zarcal in front of the marker of the monument of former mayor Arsenio Lacson during the lighting up of the Manila City Hall's frontage the other night. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

Mayor Isko Moreno with (from his right) business permit chief Levi Facundo, city engineer Armand Andres, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and assistant secretary to the mayor Letlet Zarcal in front of the marker of the monument of former mayor Arsenio Lacson during the lighting up of the Manila City Hall's frontage the other night. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

ANOTHER instagrammable spot and a safe, well-lit, night-time walking area for pedestrians in the city of Manila was opened to the public the other night by Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna at the Manila City Hall’s Freedom Triangle.

The two top city officials were joined among others by assistant secretary to the mayor Letlet Zarcal, city engineer Armand Andres, city electrician Randy Sadac, department of public services chief Kenneth Amurao, special mayor’s reaction team chief Maj. Jhun Ibay and tourism chief Charlie Dungo in lighting up the actual frontage of the Manila City Hall located between Taft Avenue and Arroceros Street and where the main entrance is found.

Moreno lauded Andres and Sadac for a job well done, saying the new lighting effects highlighted the art deco and the beauty of the architecture that would greet motorists who are northbound, as well as those who are walking in the area.

Apart from the words ‘CITY HALL’ and ‘ERECTED 1939’ under it,’ the area also features a monument of the late Mayor Arsenio Lacson with a marker that describes him and the historic flagpole.

Andres said that on orders of Moreno, the City Hall façade was accentuated with lighting to complement the newly-rehabilitated tower clock. It was also repainted at no cost to the city.

Sadac said LED lights and LED wallwashers were used in the said frontage while around City Hall, LED floodlights were utilized.

Likening the accent lighting done on the City Hall façade to that which is done in the likes of Paris, Moreno said no one would have thought the said area can become as beautiful as it has and be even ‘instagrammable,’ with just the right kind of lights.

“Pareho lang sa Europe… meron silang technique…iniilawan sa gabi para lumabas ang art deco. Luma pa rin pero me character and it speaks of history at ang architectural heritage, nade-depict sa ordinaryong tao,” Moreno said, adding that the walkway or sidewalk beside the City Hall is now very well-lit.

“Maaliwalas na ang lakaran di na kailangang lumakad sa Lawton.. di na malalagay sa alanganin ang mga tao pag gabi. Ang tao nung araw takot maglakad dito dahil sa holdup. Ngayon wala nang magbabalak sa dami ng camera dito. Binigyan natin sila ng espasyo para maglakad sa loob na protected… dire-diretso baba sa underpass,” Moreno said.

“Sa Paris nagpa-papicture tayo sa mga building. Ganyan itsura sa Paris eh akala mo ang ganda .. tamang ilaw lang me science sa ilaw sa kalye, ilaw sa building,” added Moreno.

Pointing to the logos that accentuate the outside walls of the edifice, Moreno said that each of them has a meaning and the young architects can marvel at their sight and even study them.

