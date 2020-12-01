Isko, Honey open Paskuhan ng Maynila at Mehan Garden

Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and permits bureau chief Levi Facundo in a meeting regarding the 'Paskuhan sa Maynila' opening held last night. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday opened to the public the ‘Paskuhan sa Maynila’ at the Mehan Garden near the Manila City Hall.

Moreno said the event, which will begin a monthlong Christmas activity that will feature daily lights and sounds, shows and a bazaar that will feature 60 exhibitors, will be open to the public every day from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting today up to January 2, 2021.

The idea, Moreno said, was conceptualized by permits bureau chief Levi Facundo and designed and built by city engineer Armand Andres. It aims to provide business opportunities and create jobs at least for one month.

“Come to Manila’s Village Of Lights and Sounds. A symbol of hope and abundance in the coming year!” Facundo said, adding that a band will be playing nightly and there will be a portion where skateboarders may showcase their talent.

Facundo also said that artists will be there to personalize shirts and even shoes while various kinds of food will also be for sale, along them Christmas hams, breads, teas, ice creams and various kinds of products from the famous Eng Bee Tin.

Charms, bracelets and accessories, skin and body essentials, maxi dress, slippers, sleep wear, colognes and perfumes, Malong, Mindanao goods, fruit stand, sari- sari store, souvenirs and many more will also be sold there.

“There are over 60 exhibitors that may very well make good business during this time and about 200 jobs including the bands and artists will be created for a month. It is our beloved mayor’s desire for everyone to have a place where they can enjoy and at the same time open the doors of opportunity through business and job opportunities. Like what Mayor Isko will always say, Manileños deserve so much better! Kaya pinagbubuti natin lagi dahil para ito sa mga Batang Maynila,” Facundo said.

Meanwhile, Facundo assured that alongside efforts to rev up the economy,minimum health protocols will still be strictly observed, on orders of Moreno, adding that the mayor had required serology testing for all the event participants or tenants, to ensure safe commerce as face masks and face shields will also be mandatory for both sellers and guests.

Facundo said there will also be a contactless health declaration upon entry, misting booth, body temperature scanner assisted by the Manila Health Department and handy alcohol will also be given away upon entry to ensure patrons can sanitize frequently.

Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau chief Dennis Viaje assigned personnel to man the traffic outside while the Manila Police District will also be deploying personnel for crowd control. The City Security Force under Maj. Arsenio Riparip will help in the security aspect and ensure that physical distancing is observed at all times.

Medics and ambulance will also be on standby as per Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office while sanitation will be kept by the Department of Public Services (DPS) under Kenneth Amurao, although the tenants have been required to have trash bags of their own.

There will be a ‘’one entrance, one exit policy’ and according to Facundo, only 50 percent capacity will be allowed inside the venue at any given time.

