Isko: Manila to have emergency nos. once 12 new ambulances in use

Mayor Isko Moreno is shown in a meeting with Manila Health Department chief Dr. Poks Pangan, Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center director Dr. Ted Martin and Ospital ng Maynila chief Dr. Oliver Lacqui. Beside Moreno is Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna while behind Moreno is SMART chief Maj. Jhun Ibay. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

THE city of Manila will soon have emergency numbers that may be contacted 24/7 by those in need of medical attention, once the 12 newly-purchased, high-tech ambulances of the local government are in use.

This was announced by Mayor Isko Moreno, who said that nurses and doctors are now undergoing training on how to operate the said modern ambulances to the fullest, in an effort to save more lives.

“Alay namin ang lahat ng ‘yan sa mga Batang Maynila lalo ngayong kasagsagan ng pandemya. We are now training the drivers and the staff for the new ambulances, who will be operating the high-tech equipments inside, because you deserve better,” the mayor said.

According to Moreno, the purchase of the 12 new ambulances, which were bought from the United States and are fully equipped with life support equipment, had been his and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna’s dream for the city, way before he became mayor. “Pangarap namin ito nung di pa kami nakapwesto— an honest to goodness, upscale ambulance assistance para sa mga Batang Maynila na puwedeng magamit ng mahirap, middle class at mayaman,” he said.

The mayor said he and Lacuna are committed to strengthening even more the city’s medical capacity, citing the importance of a healthy population as a basic necessity for the city and its people to progress.

It was learned from Moreno that six of the said ambulances will be assigned to each of the city-run hospitals per district while the other six will be assigned to the office of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office under Arnel Angeles.

In another development, Moreno thanked the barangay chairmen who followed suit in holding the ‘Simbang Gabi’ in open spaces just like what the city government is doing.

This, he said, does not only ensure proper physical distancing and diminish the possibility of getting infected when in an enclosed space but also helps declog Churches of mass attendees.

