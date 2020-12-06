Isko: No lockdowns until Dec. 31 unless…

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE are no planned lockdowns anywhere in Manila at least until the end of the year.

This assurance was made by Mayor Isko Moreno in his live address, as he categorically debunked social media posts claiming otherwise.

“Wala pong plano ang pamahalaang-lungsod ng Maynila na mag-lockdown hangang matapos ang December 31, 2020. I hope maliwanag,” Moreno said.

He was quick to add though, that the city government will readily implement lockdowns should there be an urgent need for it.

“Walang planong mag-lockdown ang pamahalaang-lungsod except kung me mangyaring hindi maganda…unless magpabaya kayo, baka mapilitan tayo,” the mayor said, as he called on Manilans to resort only to his official social media accounts and posts so as to be guided properly.

Moreno also admitted that just like everybody else, he too also has sleepless nights thinking of ways to defeat COVID-19 and keeping the populace as safe as possible.

“Hindi rin ako mapagkatulog dahil natatakot ako para sa inyo…na may ma-impeksyon sa inyo,” he said, assuring that the city government continues to find ways to protect its citizenry against getting infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Moreno reported that the occupancy rate of beds dedicated for COVID-19 cases is only 25 percent.

As of December 4, the confirmed active cases in the city is 398 (31 of which is new cases) with 676 deaths and 22,378 recoveries. So far, 52,821 have been swabbed while 119,320 availed of the free serology tests being offered in drive-thru and walk-in centers and the city’s mobile clinic.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight