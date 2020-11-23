MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno receives a donation of 168 boxes of A4 bond paper for a total of 840 reams for use of the city government. With him are donors from the Nation Paper Products & Printing Corporation (NAPPCO) and the POWERHOUSE TOOLS namely (from left) Vice President Erick Siy, Kagawad Jason Yu, Patrick Wee (AVP- planning and product development); Nathaniel Chong (marketing officer); sales executives Kenny Kevin Chong and Noel Wee. Not in photo is Florentino ‘Braggy’ Cabrera who coordinated the donation. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Isko receives donation
Suggested Articles
Speaker vows to speed up 2021 budget passage
SPEAKER Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday vowed that the House of Representatives will expedite the passage of the P4.5-trillion 2021
Go to PhilHealth: Settle bill with Red Cross in accordance with the law
SENATOR Bong Go urged PhilHealth to settle its obligations with the Philippine Red Cross, which he reminded is also an
Quimbo urges PhilHealth: Junk hospital reimbursement scheme
DEPLORING the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) as marred by corruption, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo said the scheme should be dropped
DOH recognizes Malabon City’s COVID-19 response
[caption id="attachment_3953" align="alignright" width="210"] Mayor Len-Len Oreta proudly shows the award.[/caption] THE Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) of