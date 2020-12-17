Isko thanks Good employees, DTI for Manila’s awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA did it again.

Mayor Isko Moreno commended and thanked the city employes and his fellow officials whom he said are instrumental in the recognitions and awards being heaped on the city, after Manila was hailed as the ‘Most Competitive’ city in the country, during the Department of Trade and Industry’s 8th Regional Competitiveness Summit held the other day.

Manila was also recognized as the ‘ Most Competitive in Infrastructure Award in Highly-Urbanized Cities’ and ‘Most Competitive in Government Efficiency Award for Highly- Urbanized Cities.’

The local government of Manila also won third place in the following categories: Most Competitive in Resiliency for Highly Urbanized Cities and Most Competitive in Government Efficiency.

Moreno said that in coming up with programs, plans and schemes for better provision of services, all that he and his fellow city officials had in mind was the welfare and interests of Manilans.

Getting awarded for the efforts, he said, is just a bonus for which he credits all the city employes who continue to support him and his efforts to bring Manila back on its feet again after years of neglect.

“Pasasalamat una sa Diyos, pangalawa sa mga empleyado ng pamahalaang-Maynila at pangatlo, sa DTI,” said Moreno.

He added the city government will be using the sawards as an inspiration to strive even more to give the best service possible for Manila residents whom he said deserve no less.

Manila was also recognized as Top 3 Most Competitive in Economic Dynamism and Top 3 Most Competitive in Resiliency, both still in the category of highly-urbanized cities.

The awards given for the Regional Competitiveness Summit are based on the Competitiveness Index of cities and municipalities. Said index forms the annual ranking of the competitiveness of cities and municipalities in the country. The barometer for measuring the competitiveness of cities and municipalities have four indicators, namely: economic dynamism, or activities that generate more jobs and businesses in the city; government efficiency, or the quality of service and reliability of the local government unit; infrastructure, or the physical development of the city and resiliency, or the capability of the city to pursue development even after a tragedy.

Via a virtual platform, the said summit was attended by local chief executives from all over the entire country.

This is the first time that the city of Manila got as many awards in the said summit as it did now.

