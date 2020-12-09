Isko to Xmas shoppers: Aanhin ang diskwento kung ikaw ay naging abo?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“AANHIN ang diskwento kung abo ka na lang?”

Thus Mayor Isko Moreno posed to all those trooping to various areas in Manila to do their Chritmas shopping while disregarding health protocols.

“Sa mga mamimimili, bakit kayo nagpupunta sa Ylaya? Di ba dahil gusto nyo makamura? Lahat ng diskwento makikita niyo sa Ylaya, Tabora, Elcano, Carmen Planas, Sto. Cristo at kung saan-saan pang mga mall dito at mga wholesaler. Totoo, makakakuha kayo ng mura, pero lahat ng natipid nyo, lahat ng nadiskwento nyo, kapag kayo abo nalang, balewala po ang lahat,” Moreno stressed.

In line with these pronoucements, Moreno reiterated his constant appeal for the public to always watch their distance from one another, without having to be told or admonished by authorities, as the city expects a possible surge in shoppers as Christmas draws near.

Moreno also repeated earlier calls for everybody to always wear face masks and face shields and to use these properly.

“Walang bibig sa baba. Ang mask, nilalagay sa bibig, tinatakpan pati ilong. Walang ilong sa baba at leeg. Ang face shield, ‘wag gawing head band. ‘Yun lang naman ang pakisuyo ko,” the mayor added.

Moreno said that while the city government is trying its very best to fulfill its duties to the fullest, it is the responsibility of the citizenry to keep themselves safe by following minimum health protocols and not to bring home any virus that may infect those who remain at home due to being among the high-risk age groups.

“Makisuyo lang, disiplinahin nyo ang inyong sarili at ang gusto kong disiplina, hindi yung sinasaway pa kundi kusang disiplina. Magmalasakit kayo sa kapwa, maghiwa-hiwalay kayo,” he said.

Moreno added: “Hindi kayo mauubusan ng tinda sa Recto, hindi kayo mauubusan ng tinda sa Divisoria. Dito, ‘’wantu sawa’. ‘Wag kayong magmadali. Alam kong excited kayong makabili ng anumang bagay para sa mga pamilya nyo at sarili nyo, pero kailangan kayong maging responsable.”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight