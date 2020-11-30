Isko urges youth to put God first, believe in government

Mayor Isko Moreno at the commemoration of the 157th birth anniversary of Gat Andres Bonifacio. With him are (right) Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and (left) Secretary to the Mayor Bernie Ang. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

Mayor Isko Moreno at the commemoration of the 157th birth anniversary of Gat Andres Bonifacio. With him are (right) Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and (left) Secretary to the Mayor Bernie Ang. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday called on the country’s youth to continue perpetuating the memory and teachings of our heroes, believe in government instead of violence and put God first in everything they do.

Moreno made these pronoucements during yesterday’s 157th birth anniversary celebration of Gat Andres Bonifacio held at the Bonifacio Shrine beside City Hall, where he was joined by city officials led by Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, Secretary to the Mayor Bernie Ang and majority floor leader Joel Chua, among others.

The mayor said the shrine where they stood used to be the ‘biggest toilet’ in the city, as it was filled with feces and urine before he assumed office.

Moreno said monuments were built to honor those who contributed to the country. He vowed that as long as he is the mayor, the monuments of those who contributed to the freedom and progress “we now enjoy will remain taken care of.” He also called on the youth to do the same.

The mayor also called on the youth to be wary of issues and study them very closely without having to engage in taking arms specially against fellow Filipinos.

He cited that when our heroes took arms, it was to defend our sovereignty against foreigners.

“We may argue, debate or discuss matters and issues but we should not kill each other or resort to bearing arms against the state established by free Filipinos,” he said.

Moreno also called on parents to guide their children well and let them know that freewheeling discussions should be put in proper perspective and manner.

“Lagi natin naririnig nasa kabataan ang pagasa ng bayan. Pero paano kung wala na ang buhay ng isang kabataan dahil gumawa ng mga bagay na nagpapahamak sa kanyang kaligtasan?” the mayor stressed.

Moreno recounted that it took him 21 years to be able to lead the city and that along the way, he encountered deaf ears and wrong processes but he never lost hope and believed in the system and God’s mercy.

The mayor urged city officials and employes to show their love of country by giving their best to be of service to others specially during this pandemic.

“Habang tayo ay natupad sa tungkulin, manatili tayo sa paniwala sa Diyos. Ang takot sa Diyos ay ating isapuso at isadiwa. You will never go wrong if you believe in the Higher Being.. di tayo mapapariwara,” he stressed.

