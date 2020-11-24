Isko vows to strengthen pro-children programs

Mayor Isko Moreno said the city will invest in more programs to promote the welfare of children. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday called on parents, city officials and private entities to work together on investing in the city’s children as he vowed to strengthen programs that will prevent malnutrition among them.

“Palalakasin namin ang programa para mawala ang pagkabansot, pagkapayatot at bulatihin ng batang Maynila,” Moreno said, as he assured that with the help of Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and the city council over which she presides, these programs will be put in place on top of the ongoing projects already taking care of thousands of youths in the city.

At the regular flag-raising ceremony yesterday, Moreno said the city government of Manila is one with the national government in celebration of National Children’s month.

Moreno cited the Manila social welfare department under Re Fugoso, Division of City Schools headed by Magdalena Lim, Manila Health Department headed by Dr. Poks Pangan and the barangay bureau under Romeo Bagay, among others, for implementing projects aimed at promoting the welfare of the city’s children.

The mayor said the city government succeeded in providing the young constituents of Manila with necessary vitamins, vaccines and educational support on top of the supplemental feeding and the effort of the DCS which, he said, was able to deworm over 222,000 children so far.

Moreno said that modesty aside, Manila led the way in responding to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte and Education Sec. Leonor Briones for local government units to adapt to online, blended distant learning by distributing 137,000 tablets for free. The city government also provided students with free 290,000 SIM cards loaded with 10gb per month for internet connectivity.

Based on recent records, Moreno said the city was able to rescue from the streets thousands of children through the efforts of the city social welfare department under Fugoso and the Manila Police District (MPD) under Gen. Rolly Miranda.

So far, Moreno said more than 3,000 have been returned to their respective parents who were made to undergo counselling to better take care of their children while 1,100 others remain in the city’s various temporary shelters.

A total of 1,339 children are in need of special protection and social intervention, 721 are victims of abuse while 126 are in conflict with the law.

Moreno said the city government will also push programs that will instill good manners and right conduct among the youth.

