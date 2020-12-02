Isko: Walang ‘nganga’ sa darating na Pasko

Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna announces the provision of food packs for Manilans this Christmas. Behind them is Manila Health Department chief Dr. Poks Pangan. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

WALANG ‘nganga’ sa darating na Pasko.

This assurance was made by Mayor Isko Moreno, as he also announced that the city government is ready to buy vaccines against COVID-19, adding that from P200 million, the budget that the city government had allocated for the purchase of vaccines months ago had increased to P250 million.

In an interview, Moreno said he and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna have devised a way so that all families in Manila numbering at least 650,000 will have something to put on the table on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day itself.

“As we speak, baka nasa mga distrito na ang food packs. May mapagharimunan man lamang ang mga tao… walang nganga sa bisperas ng Pasko. ‘Yung 70 percent of the food packs can be set aside para sa Christmas Day o Christmas Eve. Kung wala kang chape (money), kahit pano me handa, hindi ka nganga,” Moreno said.

He added: “Di man namin kayang sagutin lahat, maramdaman man lang nila na me gobyerno sa lungsod.”

Meanwhile, Moreno said he is fortunate to have certain connections with pharmaceutical companies that have been developing the vaccines for COVID-19, saying the vaccines are already there just awaiting certification.

“Pag dumating ang oportunidad na magkamit ng vaccine, ang regalo namin sa inyo ni Vice Mayor Honey at mga konsehal on top of the national government, the local government will do the same,” Moreno said.

In choosing who will be prioritized in the vaccination, Moreno said the city will be seeking guidance from the regulatory offices, taking into consideration the age groups and preconditions.

“Kung ano ang protocol ng DOH, ‘yun din ang gagamitin ng Manila Health Department para di naliligwak ‘yung utaw o nangangapa sa dilim. Kung ano ang mensahe ng national government, ganundin ang mensahe ng local government at mensahe din ng mga barangay,” he said.

Moreno also said that the city will be creating an ID system and a website where those who wish to be vaccinated will be gauged based on his condition.

The mayor also said that he will subject himself to the vaccination in order to assure the others of its safety.

According to Moreno, the city budget’s passage was delayed because he inserted provisions where all road projects may be cancelled in favour of realigning the budget for the purchase of COVID vaccines.

