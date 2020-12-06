Isko warns criminals: Hahabulin namin kayo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“HUWAG kayo gagawa ng krimen sa Maynila, dahil puyat ang ikamamatay ninyo.”

This warning was issued by Mayor Isko Moreno, as he presented over the weekend suspect Jeffrey Rodriguez, tagged as ‘10th most wanted carnapper’ who eluded the law for one whole year.

Moreno lauded the Manila Police District (MPD) operatives who tracked down Rodriguez and had him arrested during an operation in Pandi, Bulacan. Rodriguez had been charged accordingly.

In his live address, Moreno said the city government is consistent in its policy of not allowing Manila to become a haven for ‘wanted’ persons and criminals and to run after those who have committed crimes in the city and then become fugitives of justice.

“Talagang hahabulin namin kayo. Maaring pagtawanan ninyo ang pulis at pamalaang-lungsod dahil pansamantala kayong nakakatakbo, nakakaiwas at nakakalaya pero pasasaan ba at makukuha din namin kayo,” the mayor stressed.

He added: “In line with our policy since Day 1, ayaw kong pamahayan ng ‘wanted’ at kriminal ang lungsod. Maaring di ko kayo mapigilan pero if you do it here, kayong mga tolongges, pipilitin naming me kalalagyan kayo.”

Moreno assured though, that the local government and the police will continue to uphold the human rights of the suspects.

“Pipilitin nating makuha nang buhay ang mga suspect, unless me instances na lumalaban ‘yung mga suspect o wanted,” he said.

The mayor vowed that those who commit crimes in the city will be hunted down wherever they may hide, stressing he will not allow criminals to victimize Manilans and then just get away with it.

Publication Source : People's Tonight