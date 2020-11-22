Isko warns vs posting of political posters, tarpaulins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno said the city government will not allow political materials to be plastered just anywhere in the city.

Moreno said the city is in the ardous process of cleaning up every nook and cranny after it was left in disarray and in a shabby condition by the previous administration.

“Walang pangalan ng politiko sa mga kalsada. Lapida ba ‘yun?,” Moreno said, adding he considers such materials as eyesores.

The mayor also called on those who may have intentions to use the city to promote themselves or their political views to do it somewhere else.

“Don’t immortalize yourself. Malalaman ng utaw (people) ‘yan kung ano mga nagawa ninyo. Hindi naman makakalimutin ang mga utaw,” Moreno said.

“Dito, lahat, ayoko ng plastada ng pangalan ng mga pulitiko at poster. ‘Wag n’yo babuyin ang Maynila dahil marami pa kaming lilinisin. Nagu-umpisa pa lang kami sa paglilinis at ayokong dugyot ang Maynila,” the mayor added.

Moreno said he has standing orders to city engineer Armand Andres to take down any posters, tarpaulins or similar materials promoting any politician or political issues, particularly if the materials contain messages that may just sow divisiveness.

“We will be consistent with our efforts, so don’t attempt anymore,” Moreno said.

Last month, Moreno ordered the removal of tarpaulins that declared as ‘persona non grata’ the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Moreno said he wants to promote love and care for one another during this pandemic, instead of hatred, stressing that we are all Filipinos after all, who should be united specially since we all face a common enemy which is COVID-19.

