Jeep kills teen cyclist in Ermita

Itchie G. Cabayan18

A MALE cyclist was hit and killed by a passenger jeepney while he was cruising near the Manila City Hall in Ermita, Manila, yesterday morning.

A report from the Manila Police District-Station identified the fatality as Randell Capili, 15, a student, of Northville 4-A, Marilao, Bulacan.

The driver of the public utility jeepney (PUJ) with plate number PYS-831 identified as Rolly Bon, 49, of 152 Block 15-A, Baseco, Port Area, Manila, is now under police custody for investigation.

It was learned that the accident occurred at 9:55 a.m. yesterday at the corner of P. Burgos and Victoria Streets in Ermita.

The victim was reportedly hit by the jeep, so that he got thrown on impact, hitting the ground and killing him instantly.

Security guard Gilbert Pitry and P/Chief Master Sgt. Roderick Cayas and a team from the Philippine Red Cross responded to the scene and brought the victim to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

A probe is still being conducted by P/Staff Master Sgt. Michael Anthony Ramirez of the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
