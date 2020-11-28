Jobless man nabbed for stealing P114K bikes, parts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A JOBLESS man who was caught on a close circuit television (CCTV) camera ransacking a bike shop and carting away more than P114,000 worth of expensive bicycle, accessories and spare parts was arrested by police in a follow-up operation Friday evening in Caloocan city.

Caloocan police chief P/Col. Samuel Mina identified the arrested suspect as Rannie Ventuso, 29, of Malaria Tala, Barangay 188.

Ventuso was nabbed near his home before midnight Friday by operatives of Caloocan Police Sub-Station 15 led ay P/Cpl. Ivan Jay Estanislao and P/Cpl. Daddie Antonio, Jr.

Bike shop manager Cyril Marie Coinco, 29, of Block 7C Lot 13, Legaspi St., Delacosta Homes II, Bgy. 179 discovered the incident at around 1 p.m. when she arrived at the shop and saw the main door open and its padlock missing.

Coinco found all the stocks scattered and the XTR Drive Train worth P47,000, Princeton bike worth P12,950 and several expensive bicycle spare parts and accessories amounting to a total of P114,600 missing.

When the victim viewed the footage of the CCTV camera installed inside the bike shop, she identified the suspect, prompting her to seek police assistance leading to the arrest of Ventuso.

Authorities failed to recover the stolen articles.

Publication Source : People's Tonight