Kidnap of Taiwanese foiled in Makati City

Edd Reyes8

PATROLLING police officers foiled an alleged kidnapping of a Taiwanese national following the arrest of a Malaysian national and his Chinese woman cohort Thursday evening in Makati City.

Chan Kea Seng 36, Malaysian national and Chinese woman Yuqi Yu, 20, both residing at 1643 Camino Dela Fe St., Bgy. Guadalupe Nuevo, were arrested at around 9:40 p.m. along Escueta Street, Bgy. Guadalupe Nuevo after they tried to abduct Taiwanese national Sung Chuan-Chin, 30, of Unit 106A, 2264 Taft Avenue, Malate Manila.

Investigation showed that while P/Cpl. Adonis Bilgera and Pat. Jacinto Longcop were conducting police visibility and patrolling in Bgy. Guadalupe Nuevo, a concerned citizen approached and reported that a group of individuals were trying to drag a Chinese-looking foreigner inside a van along Escueta Street.

The cops caught the suspects in the act of forcing the victim to get inside a van.

When the duo sensed the presence of authorities, they tried to escape on foot, prompting policemen to give chase.

The suspects were cornered along Escueta Street.

Makati police investigators are yet to determine the motive behind the alleged kidnapping.

