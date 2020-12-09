Home>News>Metro>Korean refuses to pay taxi fare, nabbed

Korean refuses to pay taxi fare, nabbed

Edd Reyes17

A KOREAN national landed in jail after he destroyed the plastic barrier of the cab he was riding and even refused to pay the taxi fare Wednesday before dawn in Pasay City.

Kim Seung Mun alias “Raymond Lee” 30, temporary residing at One Palm Tree, Bgy. 183, Pasay City, hailed a taxi driven by Armando Faller, 70 of Dalandanan, Valenzuela City, at around 2:40 a.m. and asked to be conveyedto his residence.

Upon reaching Andrews Avenue, Bgy. 183, the suspect, for no apparent reason, became unruly and destroyed the plastic barrier inside the taxi prompting Faller to ask his passenger to alight and pay the metered bill.

When Kim refused to pay the taxi fare, Faller decided to bring the suspect to the Villamor Police Sub-Station and filed a complaint of non-payment of metered bill and malicious mischief against him.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
