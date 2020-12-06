Home>News>Metro>Man, 21, nabbed for 13-year-old

Man, 21, nabbed for 13-year-old

People's Journal6

A 21-YEAR-OLD cashier was arrested in Malate, Manila on the complaint of a mother who accused the former of having sexual relations with her 13-year-old daughter.

Now facing a case of violation of Republic Act 8353 or rape in relation to RA 7610 (child abuse) is Harvie Rey, of Camia Street in Malate.

The complaint against him was filed despite objections raised by the girl, a Grade 8 student.

A probe by the Manila Police District- Station 9 said the last sexual encounter between the suspect and the minor was at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The girl’s mother, on finding out about the relationship, sought the assistance of the Arellano Police Community Precinct under MPD-Station 9.

Prior to this, the girl’s brother reportedly discovered the affair based on text messages he read on her cellphone.

The girl’s mother said the suspect lured her into the relationship only started last December 3, despite having a live-in partner.

