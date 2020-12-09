Man accosted over helmet, nabbed for P210K shabu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN who was flagged down for not wearing a crash helmet ended up being arrested for carrying P210,000 worth of illegal drugs during a checkpoint conducted by members of Pasig Police Sub-Station the other day.

P/Capt. Medel Rafuson, Pasig Police Sub-Station 6, Commander identified the motorcycle-riding suspect as Jayson Soriano,45 , married, driver, and resident at of. 289 Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue, Barangay Maybunga, Pasig City.

Rafuson said Soriano was collared at a checkpoint along Sandoval Avenue, Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City at around 11:30 am.

A report showed the Sub-Station 6 team were conducting a random checkpoint in the area when Soriano on board a Honda Beat 110 with plate number 6183 TA was apprehended for not wearing a crash helmet.

Policemen conducted a routinary check and asked for pertinent documents like OCRC and driver’s license.

But when the suspect was checking his black pouch to show his documents police allegedly spotted heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu inside the said pouch resulting to his arrest.

The drugs, according to police, weighed 31.0 grams with an estimated street value of P210,800.

The confiscated suspected illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory for examination.

The suspect is currently detained and is facing charges for violation of the RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Publication Source : People's Tonight