Man with spine illness found lifeless

A 41-YEAR-OLD man allegedly hanged himself at the second floor of his house Tuesday in Malabon City.

Tugatog Police Sub-Station Commander P/Capt. Andres Victoriano said the lifeless body of Maximino Bello was discovered by his 15-year-old niece Dhenissse Carpio, hanging at the second floor of his house located at 111-14 Acero St., Bgy. Tugatog at around 10 a.m. with a rope looped around his neck and the other end tied at the beam ceiling.

Carpio immediately informed her sister Lei Frances, 26, and together with their neighbors, they cut the rope to release the victim.

Malabon police chief P/Col. Angela Rejano said investigators handling the case were informed by Bello’s relatives that the victim had a spine illness.

Publication Source : People's Tonight