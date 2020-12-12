Mandaluyong gift-giving shifts to “Ayuda- Style” of distribution

Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos leads the 200,000 "Ayuda ngPasasalamat" boxes of grocery goods during the city government’s annual "Pamaskong Handog" Christmas gift-giving event. The gift packages are distributed by the local government with the barangay officials directly to the homes of Mandaluyong residents.

Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos leads the 200,000 "Ayuda ngPasasalamat" boxes of grocery goods during the city government’s annual "Pamaskong Handog" Christmas gift-giving event. The gift packages are distributed by the local government with the barangay officials directly to the homes of Mandaluyong residents.

The City Government of Mandaluyong is set to continue its annual gift giving activity despite the ongoing pandemic.

To prevent the queueing and crowding of people at the City Hall Complex and avoid the spike of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Menchie Abalos has ordered that the gift packs be delivered to the doorsteps of residents similar to how food relief packages were distributed at the height of the enhance community quarantine (ECQ).

Mayor Abalos said the 200,000 Christmas gift packs were prepared at the City Hall and were sent to all barangays in the city for proper distribution following the minimum health protocols. “Wala na pong pilang mangyayari dito sa City Hall. At lahat po ng pamilyang nakatira sa lungsod ay mabibigyankahit na kayo ay renter, sharer, o nakatira sa condo o subdivision.”

“Maituturing natin itong panghuling ayuda sa taong ito kayalahat ng pamilyang Mandaleño ay bibigyan natin,” Mayor Abalos added.

Instead of handing out stubs to get the Christmas gift packs, it will be distributed by barangay officials simultaneously at the doorstep of every Mandaleño household. Because of the method of distribution, the annual Pamaskong Handog will exceed the previous number of receipients last year which was placed at 65,000 individuals or beneficiaries.