Home>News>Metro>Manguerra’s death caused by accidental discharge of firearm

Manguerra’s death caused by accidental discharge of firearm

Hector Lawas8

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation Counter Terrorism Division (CTD) chief Raoul Manguerra died due to an unintentional discharge of firearm.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra revealed this development yesterday citing information from NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor and Manguerra’s widow.

Foul play ruled out, Guevarra continued.

Accidental fire, that was what the OIC NBI chief briefly told me and Atty. Manguerra’s widow this morning (Friday). By whom fired, he did not elaborate. I have asked for an official report. Foul play, however, appears to be out of the question,” Guevarra said.

On Tuesday night, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin confirmed Manguerra’s death.

“Chief Manguerra died of a gunshot wound inside his office at the CTD. The NBI is in a deep state of mourning. We condole with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra. The Director (NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor) has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident including a lockdown on the NBI premises immediately after the incident,” Lavin said.

The Manila Police District said Manguerra, 49, was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital by his driver and an employee after they heard a gunshot inside his office.

Manguerra had a “gunshot wound in the abdomen” and was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Guevarra expressed sadness over Manguerra’s death inside his office last Tuesday morning.

One thing is sure, the DOJ (Department of Justice) and the NBI have suffered another major loss. Chief Manguera was the head of the anti-terrorist division of the NBI that was responsible for the arrest of scores of Abu Sayaf fighters throughout the country, including in Metro Manila, ” Guevarra said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

