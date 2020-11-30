Home>News>Metro>Manila gets boost with LG’s digital displays

Manila gets boost with LG’s digital displays

TO assist the City of Manila in relaying important announcements to its constituents while in City Hall, LG Philippines recently made a generous donation of two digital signage displays. Worth over P800,000 the two 75UH5E-B displays will be used in Manila City Hall to present important announcements, infographics, and local broadcasts geared towards its citizens and visitors.

LG and the City of Manila has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship, with the South Korean technology company continuously supporting the local government’s various social awareness initiatives. Talking about the partnership between LG and the City of Manila, LGEPH Managing Director Inkwun Heo says “Helping others is at the core of what we do in LG. We support Mayor Isko Moreno’s charitable initiatives. We hope that we can continue to work together in making great strides toward progress.

For more information on LG’s information display products, visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/.

