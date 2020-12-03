Massage therapist raped, robbed after home service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN was arrested for allegedly raping and robbing a female massage therapists in an entrapment operation in Pasay City on Thursday morning.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, Police Brigadier General Danilo P. Macerin identified the arrested suspect as Marianito Sta Maria, alias “Robertson Bautista” and “Jayson Mallari”, 27, a resident of JP Santos St., Malibay, Pasay City.

A report shows that at about 5:04 a.m. on December 1, 2020, the victim, a freelance therapist appeared at the Cubao Police Station (PS 7) under PMAJ Jowilouie B. Bilaro and reported the incident that allegedly occurred on November 30, 2020 at Room 306 Yale Apartelle at Yale St., Bgy. E. Rodriguez, Cubao, Quezon City.

Earlier, the victim agreed through social media to give the suspect a two hour ventosa massage.

Upon meeting at the said place, the victim asked for her payment but Sta. Maria averred his money was inside his car that was being used by his cousin.

After the two hour- massage, the victim again demanded for the payment. However, Sta. Maria told her that his cousin had met an accident.

While massaging the suspect, the victim again asked for her payment amounting to P2,000. Instead of handing the money, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the victim.

Sta. Maria then ordered the victim to give him her money and cellphone. The suspect allegedly ordered the victim to undress and sexually abused her.

A manhunt operation was conducted by personnel of PS 7 that led to the arrest of the suspect at about 3:40 a.m. on December 3, 2020 in front of Philtranco Bus Terminal along EDSA Malibay, Pasay City.

Other victims of Sta. Maria who are also massage therapists appeared at PS 7 and identified him as the same person who raped them.

The suspect will be charged with Violation of Robbery with Rape before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Publication Source : People's Tonight