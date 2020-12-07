Mayor Isko, Honey launch no contact apprehension policy

Mayor Isko Moreno launches the ‘no contact apprehension’ program of the city with Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and MTPB chief Dennis Viaje (right). Photo by JERRY S. TAN

A ‘NO contact apprehension’ program (NCAP) for traffic violators was launched by Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday, in an effort to do away with arguments, accidents and accusations arising from face-to-face apprehensions between traffic enforcers and motorists and also to limit interaction as a measure against COVID transmission.

Moreno said the new scheme would mean that 24 hours a day, seven days a week, there will be ‘enforcers’ monitoring traffic violations.

Traffic violations would be monitored via technology using cameras.

“We appeal to those passing by roads in Manila to cooperate fully because beginning today, these NCAP cameras will be at work,” Moreno said, citing a test-run done which showed about 700 motorists violating rules in a matter of 24 hours only.

The NCAP was launched yesterday morning along Quirino Avenue in Malate. Moreno was joined by Lacuna and Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau chief Dennis Viaje.

It was learned that 36 NCAP cameras were initially installed in different areas in the city.

Moreno said all areas will eventually be covered by the said scheme, saying the discretion will no longer lie on the mayor or any city official for that matter since videos won’t lie.

The mayor explained that under the scheme, human interaction will be limited as the cameras installed in strategic locations will capture the violation and then will send a bill to the motorist who will have to settle his dues or face them once their vehicle registration or license is due for renewal.

“Anytime you pass by Manila, isipin nýo lagi me nakabantay na pamahalaan. Itong sistemang ito, maiiwasan ang aksidente sa pamamagitan ng kusang disiplina. Para mawala na din ang korapsyong nagaganap kung meron man, maiwasan ang pagtatalo,” he stressed.

“Wag na din kayo magbabayad ng violation fees kasi darating ang oras akala n’yo lusot na kayo tapos pag rehistro ng lisensya o sasakyan, hindi pwede kasi me pending violation kayo sa city. By the time na malaman ninyo, gumulong na penalties so don’t disregard,” he warned, adding that the violation fees are high, reaching up to P5,000.

Moreno said he does not want the city government raising its coffers out of penalties or payments from traffic violations, saying that instead, he would want the motorists to voluntarily discipline themselves.

He also called on pedestrians to use the lanes intended for them and also to practice discipline in order to avoid accidents.

Viaje said the pilot areas for NCAP are the following:Taft and Remedios, España corner Lacson, Quirino cor. Taft, Quirino co. San Marcelino, Quirino cor. M.H. Del Pilar, Taft cor. P. Ocampo, P. Burgos cor. Ma. Orosa, Chinese Gen. Pedestrian,Lacson Avenue and Aragon St., Kalaw and M. H Del Pilar, España cor. Dela Fuente and Vicente Cruz, Abad Santos and Bambang, Abad Santos and Tayuman and Taft and Estrada Street.