Home>News>Metro>Mayor Oca shortens curfew hours to allow residents to attend Simbang Gabi

Mayor Oca shortens curfew hours to allow residents to attend Simbang Gabi

Edd Reyes6

CALOOCAN City Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan issued an Executive Order shortening curfew hours to allow residents to attend the traditional Simbang Gabi during Christmas season.

Under Executive Order No. 045-2020 signed by Mayor Oca, curfew hours in Caloocan will be imposed from 12 midnight to 3 a.m. starting Saturday, amending previous curfew hours from 12 midnight to 4 a.m.

Mayor Oca and the City Government reminded residents who will attend the Simbang Gabi to observe the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), including health and safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID.19.

The city chief executive also reminded the public that individuals aged 17 and below and 65-years-old and above are not allowed to leave their home, except for essential purposes.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Edd Reyes
Edd Reyes

Suggested Articles

Caricature: Ask Mara PH
Opinion

Family planning

People's Tonight
WITH an estimated 109.5 million Filipinos, the Philippines, an impoverished but natural resources-rich Southeast Asian nation, now ranks the world’s
Nation

Online scheme to get RFID stickers bared

Edd Reyes
EXPRESSWAY motorists may now skip the long lines and instead opt to book their RFID sticker installation appointment online. Easytrip
Nation

Signal #3 raised In Catanduanes

People's Tonight
New tropical depression approaching STATE weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday raised Signal No. 3 in Catanduanes as Typhoon Rolly maintained
Myx20
Showbiz

MYX mounts fundraising show with OPM artists to aid typhoon victims

People's Journal
MYX Philippines is gathering OPM artists for its 20th anniversary benefit show happening this Saturday (November 21) that seeks to