Mayor Oca shortens curfew hours to allow residents to attend Simbang Gabi

CALOOCAN City Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan issued an Executive Order shortening curfew hours to allow residents to attend the traditional Simbang Gabi during Christmas season.

Under Executive Order No. 045-2020 signed by Mayor Oca, curfew hours in Caloocan will be imposed from 12 midnight to 3 a.m. starting Saturday, amending previous curfew hours from 12 midnight to 4 a.m.

Mayor Oca and the City Government reminded residents who will attend the Simbang Gabi to observe the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), including health and safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID.19.

The city chief executive also reminded the public that individuals aged 17 and below and 65-years-old and above are not allowed to leave their home, except for essential purposes.

Publication Source : People's Tonight