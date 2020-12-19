Home>News>Metro>Mayor Oca urges faithful to attend online Simbang Gabi

Mayor Oca urges faithful to attend online Simbang Gabi

CALOOCAN City Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan has advices mass-goers, if possible, to attend online mass instead of going to church physically for the traditional “Simbang Gabi”.

Mayor Oca issued an advisory to ensure the safety of the city residents since the country is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and also to avoid a surge in the number of cases of coronavirus.

However, Mayor Oca said that since the city has a significant number of mass-goers, he issued health advisories, including wearing of face masks and face shields, observing social and physical distancing, avoiding areas with poor ventilation and avoiding shouting and physical contacts.

Tuloy pa rin po ang Pasko sa Caloocan, subalit huwag po sana tayong maging ningas-kugon sa ating laban kontra COVID-19. Palagi natin isaalang-alang ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa sa pamamagitan ng pagsunod sa mga minimum health standard,” Mayor Oca said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
