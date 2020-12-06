Home>News>Metro>MJ seized from triker

MJ seized from triker

Itchie G. Cabayan7

A 20-year-old tricycle driver who was initially accosted for driving without license in Binondo, Manila, ended up in bigger trouble after dried marijuana leaves were found in his possession.

Now facing charges for driving without license and possession of dangerous drugs is suspect Rodney Lim, of 301 Area – C Parola Compound, Binondo, Manila. His companion, identified as Alvien Regalado, was also charged with possesion of dangerous drugs.

P/SSg. Teddy Lim-It of the Manila Police District – Station 11 reported that the two suspects were accosted at around 3:40 a.m. at the corner of Sto.Cristo and M. De Santos Street in Binondo.

A simultaneous enhanced managing police operation (SEMPO) was being conducted by operatives from the MPD-Juan Luna Police Community Precinct when P/Psg Erick Espartinez and P/Cpl Jeremy Nava flagged them down.

When Lim-failed to present a driver’s license, they were frisked and police said they found on each of the duo a sachet containing dried marijuana leaves.

Police said Lim- also failed to present any documents for the motorcycle he was driving.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles
World

US passes 9M COVID cases as infections spike

People's Tonight
WASHINGTON (AFP) -- The United States passed nine million reported coronavirus cases on Friday and broke its own record for
Opinion

Pastor Guide for UNDAS 2020

Bro. Clifford T. Sorita
It is apparent and to be expected that like the Lenten and Easter seasons, our observance of UNDAS 2020 (All
Nation

Saln access crucial in quo warranto case vs SC justice

People's Tonight
[caption id="attachment_4969" align="alignright" width="200"] Solicitor General Jose Calida[/caption] THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) appealed anew for disclosure of
Nation

Travel restrictions for foreign nat’ls eased

Itchie G. Cabayan
CHANGES in travel restrictions will be implemented effective immediately, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced yesterday. The BI said that