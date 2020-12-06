MJ seized from triker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 20-year-old tricycle driver who was initially accosted for driving without license in Binondo, Manila, ended up in bigger trouble after dried marijuana leaves were found in his possession.

Now facing charges for driving without license and possession of dangerous drugs is suspect Rodney Lim, of 301 Area – C Parola Compound, Binondo, Manila. His companion, identified as Alvien Regalado, was also charged with possesion of dangerous drugs.

P/SSg. Teddy Lim-It of the Manila Police District – Station 11 reported that the two suspects were accosted at around 3:40 a.m. at the corner of Sto.Cristo and M. De Santos Street in Binondo.

A simultaneous enhanced managing police operation (SEMPO) was being conducted by operatives from the MPD-Juan Luna Police Community Precinct when P/Psg Erick Espartinez and P/Cpl Jeremy Nava flagged them down.

When Lim-failed to present a driver’s license, they were frisked and police said they found on each of the duo a sachet containing dried marijuana leaves.

Police said Lim- also failed to present any documents for the motorcycle he was driving.

Publication Source : People's Tonight