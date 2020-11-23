Home>News>Metro>MMDA collects 841 tons of trash in Marikina, San Mateo

MMDA collects 841 tons of trash in Marikina, San Mateo

Edd Reyes13

MORE than 841 tons or over 3,104 cubic meters of garbage have been collected by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) from areas in Marikina City and San Mateo in Rizal which were devastated by typhoon Ulysses.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said clearing operations will continue until the affected areas are clean and safe.

At least 150 personnel were assigned to assist the local governments of Marikina and San Mateo, Rizal, in their clearing operations. The MMDA has also dispatched heavy equipment such as dump trucks, and pay loaders, said Lim.

Our personnel shall continue rendering assistance to affected residents until local government units’ rehabilitation works are completed. We are always ready to help in restoring normalcy in the affected communities,” said Lim.

The areas of operation in Marikina City are in Barangays Malanday, Sto. Niño and Tañong, particularly Provident Village, while areas of operation in San Mateo, Rizal are in Barangays Guitnang Bayan, Banaba, and Sta. Ana.

Francis Martinez, MMDA Metroparkways Clearing Group head, said it would take several weeks more before Marikina and San Mateo are totally rid of the garbage and mud left by floodwaters brought by typhoon Ulysses last November 12.

Also collected were broken appliances, furniture, equipment, soiled stuff and clothing. Residents opted to throw these trash away as they were soaked in floodwaters.

Garbage is also starting to emit foul odor so we are fast-tracking its collection. Based on our estimate, we can collect a year’s worth of trash from the thousands of homes affected by the typhoon,” said Martinez.

