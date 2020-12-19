Moreno, Lacuna inaugurate super health center in Tondo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE first of a number of ‘super health centers’ which had been planned by Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna to be built in various parts of Manila as soon as they assumed office last year, had been inaugurated in Tondo.

Moreno and Lacuna were joined by Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan during the opening of the Tondo Foreshore Super Health Center & Lying-In Clinic in Tondo, where the city’s top executives encouraged residents to avail of the healthcare services being offered to them for free.

In his speech, Moreno thanked SM Foundation, saying the city government did not spend a single centavo for the project, even as he credited Pangan for the idea of having ‘super health centers’ in the city.

“Tutulong na rin lang kayo, ibigay na natin ‘yung the best,” the mayor said, as he expressed elation over the fact that the city’s private partners who offer help follow the minimum standards that he sets.

The Tondo super health center is not only big, but is also efficient and armed with ample equipment for immediate care, specially of pregnant women, he said.

Lacuna said the center that he and Moreno inaugurated has specialty clinics for family planning, women’s wellness, adolescent counselling among others, animal bite and laboratory along with a play area and a pharmacy, among many other services being offered free of charge.

“This center will be handling minimal cases or medical needs wherein the patients will be experiencing the kind of services similar to those being offered in private health clinics or hospitals,” Moreno assured.

Himself a beneficiary of health centers during his younger days as a squatter, Moreno said he is fully aware of the value of these centers, particularly to the poor people who cannot afford to buy medical needs or get basic medical services.

“Íbalik natin ang dignidad sa health centers. Dapat sa health center pa lang ‘solved’ ka na, ‘ýung basic needs mo kaya nang tugunan bago ka dalhin sa ospital kung kailangan,” Moreno said.