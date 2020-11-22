Home>News>Metro>Motorcycle taxi booking app resumes operations

Motorcycle taxi booking app resumes operations

Jun I. Legaspi45

THE motorcycle taxi booking app resumes operations November 23, 2020, authorities reported.

A report said that in compliance with the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, the pilot run for the motorcycle taxi booking app resumes subject to the compliance of the three participating groups — Angkas, Move It, and JoyRide —- with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) – National Task Force (NTF) guidelines.

The motorcycle taxi Technical Working (TWG) is composed of representatives from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (i-ACT), and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP HPG).

The TWG held a meeting with the three participating groups on Nov. 19, 2020 informing them about the details and the guidelines issued by the IATF-NTF.

In a separate interview, commuter and transport groups welcomed the resumption of operations of the three app based motorcycle taxi groups.

Magandang balita yan kapwa sa lahat ng invovled parties, operators, riders, commuters, lalo na sa publiko, malaking impact ito para sa lahat,” according to the commuter and transport groups.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Jun I. Legaspi
Jun I. Legaspi
Reporter, People's Tonight

Suggested Articles

Isko Moreno
University President Emmanuel Leyco receives 284 units of smart tablets from Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso which will be provided to the poorest of the poor PLM students.
Miscellaneous

284 PLM students receive tablets from Isko

People's Tonight
SELECT students of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) received free tablets on October 17, provided by the City
Bong Go & Duterte
Nation

PRRD order sa permanent evacuation hubs pinuri ni Go

People's Tonight
LUBOS na ikinagalak ni Sen. Bong Go ang kautusan ni Pangulong Duterte na magtayo ng mga permanenteng evacuation centers, partikular
Vice Ganda and Ion Perez
Showbiz

Celebrities na naapektuhan ni Ulysses

Aster Amoyo
HINDI naligtas sina Vice Ganda at Ion Perez sa hagupit ng bagyong Ulysses dahil nagbabakasyon ang dalawa sa Balesin Island
Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto
Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto
Showbiz

Barbie, Jak ‘di nakatulog dahil sa milestone project

Eugene E. Asis
MAY bagong dapat abangan ang fans mula sa Kapuso couple na sina Barbie Forteza at Jak Roberto dahil mayroon na