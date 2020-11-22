0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE motorcycle taxi booking app resumes operations November 23, 2020, authorities reported.

A report said that in compliance with the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, the pilot run for the motorcycle taxi booking app resumes subject to the compliance of the three participating groups — Angkas, Move It, and JoyRide —- with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) – National Task Force (NTF) guidelines.

The motorcycle taxi Technical Working (TWG) is composed of representatives from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (i-ACT), and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP HPG).

The TWG held a meeting with the three participating groups on Nov. 19, 2020 informing them about the details and the guidelines issued by the IATF-NTF.

In a separate interview, commuter and transport groups welcomed the resumption of operations of the three app based motorcycle taxi groups.

“Magandang balita yan kapwa sa lahat ng invovled parties, operators, riders, commuters, lalo na sa publiko, malaking impact ito para sa lahat,” according to the commuter and transport groups.

