Home>News>Metro>Murder raps filed vs Manila cop

Murder raps filed vs Manila cop

People's Journal6

MURDER charges have been filed before the Manila Prosecutors’ Office against the Manila policeman who shot and killed a 32-year-old employee in Tondo, Manila, last November 20, 2020.

Manila Police District (MPD) Director PBGen. Rolando Miranda said the cop turned suspect, identified as Patrolman Alvin Santos, assigned at the MPD-Station 12, is now detained and being investigated.

Miranda said that based on initial probe, the cop has a history of being violent whenever he is under the influence of liquor.

It will be recalled that victim Joseph Marga, an elevator installer and residing at Block 6 , J.P. Rizal St., Tondo, was declared dead-on-arrival at the Tondo General Hospital due to gunshot wounds in the body.

Marga’s companion, Mark Lester Quinones, 28, of Lot 36, Blk.6, J.P. Rizal St.,Tondo, was also hit and is in critical condition in a hospital.

Santos was said to have voluntarily surrendered to the MPD-Homicide Section after the shooting. He denied he was drunk and claimed he and the victim had a heated argument when he admonished the latter for parking his motorcycle improperly.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. on Block 6, J.P.Rizal St. in Tondo.

Suggested Articles
Metro

P102K shabu seized from 2 cousins in Caloocan

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena
TWO cousins were arrested after they were caught with an estimated P102,000 worth of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drugs
Miscellaneous

CEED comments on nat’l average power rate hike report

People's Journal
“THE six-centavo increase in the country’s national average power rate as of December last year, as reported by the Department
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Concerts and Movies

Prime Video TV Series Review: ‘Homecoming’

Mario Bautista
JULIA Roberts was once America’s Sweetheart who was doing one hit after another like “Pretty Woman”, “Notting Hill”, “My Best
Stanley Pringle
Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra will be a marked man in the PBA on Sunday. PBA photo
Basketball

PBA: Ginebra, San Miguel clash

Ed Andaya
IN A no-holds barred encounter that has all the trappings of a heavyweight title fight, league-leading Barangay Ginebra and defending