Murder raps filed vs Manila cop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MURDER charges have been filed before the Manila Prosecutors’ Office against the Manila policeman who shot and killed a 32-year-old employee in Tondo, Manila, last November 20, 2020.

Manila Police District (MPD) Director PBGen. Rolando Miranda said the cop turned suspect, identified as Patrolman Alvin Santos, assigned at the MPD-Station 12, is now detained and being investigated.

Miranda said that based on initial probe, the cop has a history of being violent whenever he is under the influence of liquor.

It will be recalled that victim Joseph Marga, an elevator installer and residing at Block 6 , J.P. Rizal St., Tondo, was declared dead-on-arrival at the Tondo General Hospital due to gunshot wounds in the body.

Marga’s companion, Mark Lester Quinones, 28, of Lot 36, Blk.6, J.P. Rizal St.,Tondo, was also hit and is in critical condition in a hospital.

Santos was said to have voluntarily surrendered to the MPD-Homicide Section after the shooting. He denied he was drunk and claimed he and the victim had a heated argument when he admonished the latter for parking his motorcycle improperly.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. on Block 6, J.P.Rizal St. in Tondo.