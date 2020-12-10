Home>News>Metro>Mystery shrouds MPD inmate’s death

Mystery shrouds MPD inmate’s death

Itchie G. Cabayan22

A 23-YEAR-OLD inmate at the Manila Police District- Police Station 2 in Tondo, Manila, died under mysterious circumstances early yesterday morning while inside the detention cell.

Sonny Royo, of No. 56, Area H, Parola Compound, Binondo, Manila, was arrested last December 4 for illegal gambling.

PSMS Nino Baladjay of the MPD-homicide section said that at 11:55p.m. of Wednesday, Royo fell unconscious after eating.

Prior to that, he reportedy complained of a headache.

His body was brought to a funeral home for autopsy and safekeeping.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Itchie G. Cabayan

