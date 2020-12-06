Home>News>Metro>NBI probes slay of Laguna mayor

NBI probes slay of Laguna mayor

Hector Lawas5

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been directed to leave no stone unturned in its investigation into the recent killing of Los Baños, Laguna Mayor Caesar Perez.

In a memorandum, Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay told the NBI “to conduct an investigation and case buildup relative to the death of Mayor Caesar Perez of Los Baños, Laguna and, if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible therefore.”

Further, the NBI is directed to submit periodic reports on the progress of the subject investigation and case build-up to the Office of the Secretary within 30 days, and periodically thereafter,” Sugay added.

Perez, 66, was shot dead at the Los Baños municipal hall last Thursday. Initial investigation showed Perez was on his way back to his office when he was killed.

Perez was shot at least two times at the back of his head while he was walking at the receiving lounge of the municipal hall.

The mayor was taken to the HealthServ Medical Hospital in Los Baños where he died.

A former vice governor of Laguna, Perez was among those cited by President Rodrigo as involved in illegal drug activities.

Perez vehemently denied the allegation and pointed to local politics as the reason behind his inclusion in the narcolist.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

