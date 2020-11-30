No more home quarantine for cops with covid-19 symptom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday said he won’t anymore allow police officers and men with COVID-19 symptoms to undergo home quarantine since they already have isolation and treatment facilities for policemen who have contracted the virus while in the performance of their duties.

“Starting next week, we won’t anymore allow home quarantine for our personnel. Instead, they will be taken to our different isolation facilities where they will be taken good care of,” the top cop told newsmen at Camp Crame.

As of yesterday, he said that there have been 8,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PNP although 7,669 of the patients have fully recovered from the disease and are now back in full duty status.

The PNP Health Service headed by Brigadier Gen. Nolasco K. Bathan is also monitoring a total of 370 active COVID-19 cases in the force where 26 personnel have succumbed to COVID-19.

Since last March 16, the National Capital Region Police Office formerly headed by Sinas has the biggest number of patients with 3,498. The PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame has also not been spared by the virus with 45 cases monitored at the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management; 32 from the Directorate for Logistics; 24 from the Office of the Chief,PNP; 15 from the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management; and 11 from the Directorate for Operations.

Sinas said that even their star-rank officers have also contracted the virus and are now undergoing quarantine and treatment. He said they include Northern Police District director and newly-appointed Police Regional Office 9 director in Western Mindanao, Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro E. Ylagan; PNP Firearms and Explosives Office director, Brig. Gen. Rommil M. Mitra; and Brig. Gen. Joey B. Runes of the PNP Communications and Electronics Service.

The PNP Chief said that Ylagan would have to wait for a doctor’s clearance before he can assume the top PRO9 post.

The three were among the top officials subjected to a swab test by the PNP Health Service on orders of the PNP chief. “I have ordered a regular testing of my officials. In certain period, they will all be subjected to a swab test. This is part of our targeted group swabbing,” Gen. Sinas said.

He said that they will also have their own’ Misa de Gallo’ in Camp Crame and other police headquarters and camps provided that all minimum health protocols specifically social distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields will be fully observed.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight