No RFID sticker, no problem

NO RFID sticker (Autosweep or EasyTrip) if you cant´get one beyond December 1, 2020, no problem.

This was assured by an official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

In a video conferencing yesterday morning, DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said motorists who still don´t have RFID stickers can enter and use any expressway.

Libiran said the December 1, 2020 deadline simply means a move to full cashless transaction and RFID installation will continue beyond December 1.

“Ibig pong sabihin, full implementation na po ang cashless transactions ng dalawang expressway operators bilang pagsunod sa utos ng DOTr. Kung wala pang RFID sticker at daraan sila sa expressway, kakabitan po sila ng sticker muna bago sila makapasok. Kasama rin yung mga newly-purchased car, kakabitan din sila ng RFID. Tuloy-tuloy lang po ang pagkakabit. Wala rin pong mangyayaring hulihan..unless maging sanhi ka ng obstruction sa entry point,” said the DOTr official.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), an attached agency of the DOTr which supervises the operations of expressways, said the two expressways are fully equipped and ready to implement the program after the December 1 deadline.

The agency has also assured motorists that according to the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Tag or RFID installation, registration and account reloading, balance verification stations shall be set up in various strategic areas and locations.

This can be accessed at all entries to expressways as well as other sites such as convenience stores, malls, online store, banks, and electronic wallets.

