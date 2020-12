Option sa cashless transaction isinusulong

LAKAS-CMD BEEFS UP MUSCLE. House Majority Leader and Lakas-CMD Party President Rep. Martin Romualdez (4th left) administers the oath of new Lakas-CMD member 1st District Quezon City Rep. Anthony "Onyx" Crisologo (center) at the Majority office in the House of Representatives. Witnessing the ceremony are, from right, Lakas Member Rep. Manuel Dalipe, VP for Muslim Affairs Rep. Yasser Alonto Balindong, Deputy Secretary General Rep. Wilter "Sharky" Palma,Executive Vice-President Rep. Juan Miguel "Mikey"Arroyo,Lakas-CMD Allies Rep. Mike Defensor, Secretary General Prospero Pichay Jr., Vice Chairman Rep. Fredenil Castro and Member Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo..As Part of the administration's coaliton party, Lakas-CMD is committed to support the passage of President Rodrigo Duterte's legislative agenda, says Romualdez . Photo by Ver Noveno