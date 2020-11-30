Other options to solve EDSA traffic woes sought

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEOPHYTE Metro Manila congressman on Sunday urged the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to explore other options to solve the chaotic traffic jam and reconsider the closing of all U-Turn slots that has caused heavy traffic along EDSA.

The closure of seven U-turn slots was an MMDA scheme to ease down and solve the traffic congestion.

However, such scheme unfortunately caused heavy traffic after MMDA closed seven u-turn slots making it more difficult for ordinary motorist to make a u-turn.

House Assistant Majority Leader and Quezon City (1st District) Rep. Anthony Peter “Onyx” D. Crisologo has sent a letter to MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim through General Manager and Usec. Jose Arturo S. “Jojo” Garcia, Jr. regarding several complaints he has received about the closure of the Trinoma, Quezon City Academy, Panorama and Dario River U-turns slots along EDSA.

In his letter, Crisologo said such closure had caused heavy build-up of vehicles making turn at the Apolinario Samson and Quezon Avenue.

The closure of the U-turn slots along EDSA aims to shorten the travel time of carousel buses along EDSA to 45-minutes.

Crisologo emphasized that the closure of U-turn slots along EDSA means an additional four kilometers travel for private vehicles, resulting to heavy traffic from Balintawak to Quezon Avenue. He also complained that the U-turn slot at Quezon Avenue is too small to accommodate all vehicles.

He proposed to DOTr and MMDA the opening of Munoz’s intersection to address the traffic congestion.

