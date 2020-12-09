P170K shabu seized from Parañaque vendor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUTHORITIES arrested a vendor which yielded P170,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the La Loma Police Station (PS 1) under PLTCOL Florian Reynado in coordination with Southern Police District (SPD) and PDEA Tuesday night in Parañaque City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, Police Brigadier General Danilo P. Macerin identified the arrested suspect as Abraham Hadjirul, 48, resident of Baclaran, Parañaque City.

The buy-bust was conducted at about 11:50 p.m. on December 8, 2020 along Redemptorist Road corner GG Cruz St. in Baclaran.

The suspect was nabbed after a poseur buyer bought P10,000 worth of shabu from him.

Seized from the suspect were the buy-bust money and 25 grams of shabu valued at P170,000.

Hadjirul will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

