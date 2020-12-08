P2.4M MJ seized in QC buy-bust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUTHORITIES arrested two drug suspects and confiscated 20 kilos of marijuana worth P2,400,000 during a buy-bust in Quezon City on Tuesday morning.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, Police Brigadier General Danilo P. Macerin said suspects Daryl Collera, 24, of Sitio ng Timoy Poblacion Bakun, Benguet, and Murray Comot alias Lakay, 29, of Buyagan, La Trinidad, Benguet Province were arrested at around 3:45 a.m. in front of Prince Albert Electronic Shop, along Quirino Hiway, Bgy. Bagbag, Novaliches.

An undercover operative bought P200,000 worth of marijuana from the suspects that led to their arrest.

Collera had a previous case for rape in 2015.

Publication Source : People's Tonight