P3.4M shabu seized in Intramuros sting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Friday afternoon arrested a ‘high-value target’ in Metro Manila after he sold half-a kilo of shabu worth P3.4 million to an undercover officer in the Walled City of Intramuros in Manila, PDEA chair, said Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva.

The official identified the suspect as Rohamin Inte Surin.

Villanueva said undercover officers of the PEA Regional Office 4-A, with the assistane of the Manila Police District Station 5 arrested the suspect during a buy-bust along Soriano Street beside the Old Bureau of Customs Building in Bgy. 656, Intramuros at 3 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is facing non-bailable charges for sale and possession of prohibited drugs under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, said Villanueva.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight