Pagdinig sa energy sales ng Kongreso hiniling bilisan

NANAWAGAN ang Bayan Muna at Matuwid na Singil sa Kuryente Consumer Alliance (MSK) sa House energy committee na bilisan ang imbestigasyon sa ‘energy sales’ ng Meralco.

Kasabay nito, hinikayat din ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) at Commission on Audit (COA) na agarin din ang pagsasagawa ng audit sa Meralco’s energy sales at mga binili mula 2011 hanggang 2019 dahil sa sinasabing may mahalagang pagkakaiba na natuklasan sa deklarasyon ng ‘giant utility’ sa ERC at sa kanilang Annual Reports at Audited Financial Statements.

“The value of their generation purchases was P179 billion as disclosed to the ERC and the consumers but declared purchased power cost of P241 billion in their audited financial statements. The discrepancy in peso value was P66.173 billion for 2019 alone. The effective DSM (distribution, supply, and metering) revenue of Meralco in 2019 was P2.05 per kwh compared to the ERC approved P1.38 per kwh, an apparent over recovery by 49%.” ayon sa alegasyon ng grupo.

“The pattern of Meralco declaring higher energy sales than what they actually purchased started in 2011 when the over-declaration started at 2.419 billion kwh. It grew over the years reaching 5.6191 billion kwh in 2014, and now an astounding 13.565 billion kwh in 2019 worth P66.173 billion.” dagdag pa ng grupo.

Akusa ni Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares na ipinapasa ng power generation ang bayarin sa kanilang mga konsyumer.

“This means Meralco should only be declaring as sales the actual kwh and value they purchased and that the Congress energy committe should follow through with its initial investigation,” giit ni Colmenares.

Ayon sa MSK, ang lahat ng nakalap na data ay mula sa ‘monthly filing’ ng ‘generation cost’ ng Meralco sa ERC mula 2008 hanggang 2019, at sa kanilang Annual Reports and Audited Financial Statements sa parehong mga taon.

“We hope that the ERC can also be requested to validate Meralco’s declared purchases and costs of generation and the energy sales to each of the customer class. How can Meralco sell more than it purchased?” taonong ni MSK convenor David Celestra Tan.