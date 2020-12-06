Home>News>Metro>PAL to give Manila-GenSan flight passengers free antigen testing

PAL to give Manila-GenSan flight passengers free antigen testing

Itchie G. Cabayan4

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that from December 7 to 17, it would be giving its passengers on Manila – General Santos flights an early Christmas treat via free antigen testing.

PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna said a negative antigen test result, or alternatively an RT-PCR test, is a requirement of the General Santos local government.

Villaluna added that to avail of free antigen testing, passengers must register via PAL’s testing partner’s booking portal at bit.ly/PALHMIRegForm and travelers to GenSan via PAL must be at the Antigen testing center at PAL Gate 3, 1300 Andrews Ave., Pasay City two to six hours before their Manila-GenSan flight.

The antigen testing center is open from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. every Monday and Thursday only.

Antigen testing may be carried out via drive-thru or walk-in and passengers are encouraged to arrive at the testing center as early as possible for faster processing. Results are released within 30 minutes and travelers may avail of the free PAL shuttle service to the airport.

Villaluna said passengers to GenSan may also opt to undergo a full RT-PCR Test at their own expense instead, through PAL’s Testing Facility at the PAL Learning Center in Ermita, Manila, or through the carrier’s accredited testing partners. RT-PCR tests for General Santos are valid within 72 hours from departure time.

They may also opt to undergo antigen testing at other accredited laboratory and testing facilities, she added.

PAL flies to General Santos City every Monday and Thursday departing from NAIA Terminal 2 at 6:25 a.m. Travelers to PAL domestic destinations may visit bit.ly/PALTravelsWithinPH or the PAL Facebook page for more information and guidance.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
