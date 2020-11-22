Pasig contact tracing efforts now digital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PASIG City has started implementing Pasig Pass, which uses a QR code instead of a manual contact tracing form.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said the pass had its pilot run at the City Hall.

An ordinance passed by the city council last week, the implementation of the pass was expanded to also cover private establishments in Pasig.

Pasig City launched last week the pass, a QR code-based contact tracing solution, to intensity its contact tracing efforts amid the continuing threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

“With Pasig Pass, people will no longer have to fill up a health declaration/contact tracing forms or logbooks—they will simply need to present their PasigPass QR codes and have it scanned by business establishments,” the local government said.

SM Hypermart and SM East Ortigas were the first business establishments in the city to implement the pass.

According to the local government, some business establishments and most city government offices have already started implementing a “No Pasig Pass, No Entry” policy.

People without smartphones can also have their QR codes printed.

“Some barangays have taken the initiative to help out in assisting their residents to register to PasigPass, so for those without internet connection or smart phone, you may check with your barangay,” the city government said.

The mayor assured that information collected from the city’s digital contact tracing solution is secured.

People may download their QR code at pasigpass.pasigcity.gov.ph.

Upon registration, individuals will have their own QR codes which they will use upon entry to city government offices and business establishments within the city.

Registration is open to all residents, employees and visitors of the city.

Publication Source : People's Tonight