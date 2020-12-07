Pasig River ferry open on Sundays for Dec.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that its Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) is now open on Sundays for the whole month of December to further serve its patrons.

This means that passengers can now enjoy free ferry rides from Monday to Sunday, from 6 am to 6 pm.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said operational stations ready to serve passengers are: Pinagbuhatan and San Joaquin in Pasig City; Guadalupe in Makati City; Hulo in Mandaluyong City; Lambingan, Sta. Ana, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Escolta and Lawton in Manila City.

The PRFS is requiring passengers to wear face masks and face shields and undergo temperature check as part of strict enforcement of health and safety protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Inside the ferry boat, passengers must stay “one seat apart” in compliance with the physical distancing measures. They are also required to fill up a manifest form and commuter information sheet before boarding.

