PDEA gives ₱14.758M reward to 30 informants

PDEA gives ₱14.758M reward to 30 informants

Alfred P. Dalizon

THIRTY confidential informants of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Monday went home nearly P15 million richer after being given the cash reward by the Agency for supplying information which led in the arrest of ‘high-value targets’ and the seizure of over half-a billion worth of shabu and marijuana..

“The granting of financial rewards and incentives is under PDEA “Operation Private Eye”, a citizen-based information collection program designed to encourage the active participation of private citizens to report illegal drug activities in their communities,” said PDEA Director General Wilkins M Villanueva.

According to the official, the informants were given a total of ₱14,758,156.99 in monetary reward.

However, due to the pandemic situation, only seven informants who garnered the highest monetary rewards were invited to attend the ceremony at the PDEA national headquarters in Quezon City.

They were identified only thru their codenames ‘Ric, Eco, Emo, Jun, Musang, Serpent and Ferdi.’

The Private Eye Rewards Committee is composed of members from the academe, non-government organizations, law enforcement, religious and business sectors, who deliberate and approve the granting of cash rewards to confidential informants.

“Operation Private Eye” is one way of encouraging the public to help the government’s anti-drug campaign by providing cash reward in exchange for information resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs and arrest of drug personalities,” said Villanueva, adding that informants remain anonymous for their security and protection.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Alfred P. Dalizon
Alfred P. Dalizon
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

