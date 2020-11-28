People entering Pasig not required to present PasigPass

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRAFFIC enforcers won’t require people entering Pasig City to present their PasigPass.

The Pasig Pass is a digital contact tracing scheme for COVID-19 which was implemented starting last week.

Mayor Vico Sotto clarified that the city’s traffic enforcers or the Traffic Parking Management Office (TPMO) are not requiring people entering the city to present their PasigPass.

The mayor clarified that the pass, the city’s QR code-based contact tracing solution launched last October, is only required when entering government offices and private establishments within the city.

“May nagkakalat ng tsismis na i-che-check ng mga traffic enforcers ang PasigPass. Wala itong katotohanan,” Sotto posted on Twitter.

“Kaya para di na po tayo malito, sa mga verified pages na lang tayo magbasa ng announcements ” he added.

Last week, Pasig City started the expanded implementation of the pass to also cover private establishments within the city. It was first launched at City Hall and other city government offices.

Through an ordinance passed by the City Council last week, its implementation was expanded to also cover private establishments in the city such as financial institutions, medical facilities, religious institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, factories, restaurants, motels, inns, or hotels, and public transportation.

“With PasigPass, people will no longer have to write on health declaration/contact tracing forms or logbooks—they will simply need to present their PasigPass QR codes and have it scanned by business establishments,” the local government said.

