Home>News>Metro>People entering Pasig not required to present PasigPass

People entering Pasig not required to present PasigPass

Arlene Rivera16
Vico Sotto
Mayor Vico Sotto

TRAFFIC enforcers won’t require people entering Pasig City to present their PasigPass.

The Pasig Pass is a digital contact tracing scheme for COVID-19 which was implemented starting last week.

Mayor Vico Sotto clarified that the city’s traffic enforcers or the Traffic Parking Management Office (TPMO) are not requiring people entering the city to present their PasigPass.

The mayor clarified that the pass, the city’s QR code-based contact tracing solution launched last October, is only required when entering government offices and private establishments within the city.

May nagkakalat ng tsismis na i-che-check ng mga traffic enforcers ang PasigPass. Wala itong katotohanan,” Sotto posted on Twitter.

Kaya para di na po tayo malito, sa mga verified pages na lang tayo magbasa ng announcements ” he added.

Last week, Pasig City started the expanded implementation of the pass to also cover private establishments within the city. It was first launched at City Hall and other city government offices.

Through an ordinance passed by the City Council last week, its implementation was expanded to also cover private establishments in the city such as financial institutions, medical facilities, religious institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, factories, restaurants, motels, inns, or hotels, and public transportation.

With PasigPass, people will no longer have to write on health declaration/contact tracing forms or logbooks—they will simply need to present their PasigPass QR codes and have it scanned by business establishments,” the local government said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Arlene Rivera

Suggested Articles

Bong Go
Nation

PH high score sa law, order ikinagalak ni Go

People's Tonight
IKINAGALAK ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang positibong resulta ng kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa iligal na droga, kriminalidad at
Ricky Davao
Ricky Davao and daughter Rikki Mae
Showbiz

Celebrities’ daughters who are now transmen

Mario Bautista
WHAT do Ricky Davao, Ian Veneracion, Leandro Munoz and Kaye Brosas have in common? They all have daughters who came
World

US teacher threatens health official over COVID

People's Journal
LOS ANGELES, Nov 7, 2020 (AFP) - A California college teacher with ties to the far-right Boogaloo movement has been
Kevin Alas
Kevin Alas of NLEx dribbles against Renzo Subido and two other NorthPort players. PBA photo
Basketball

PBA: First win for NLEX

Ed Andaya
NLEX ended three games of frustrations by beating NorthPort, 102-88, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation